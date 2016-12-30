Commentary: Beam me up!

Have you heard? A recent scientific discovery (announced August 2016) has indicated that there’s a planet just outside our solar system that is potentially habitable. They say it’s close in cosmic terms, just 25 trillion miles away.

Also, mild temperatures allow water to remain liquid, while the heavens would perpetually have the color of a late autumn sunset. Not bad. Whether or not it has an atmosphere that supports oxygen is yet to be determined, but my immediate thought upon hearing this exciting news was … beam me up!

Enticing as it was a couple of months ago when the news broke, it’s become ever more so with the outcome of the presidential election. I’d give anything to have it available before Jan. 20. I suppose there are some more convenient remote destinations on our own planet.

But as the entire world twists (and I’m not talking about the dance) around the idea of a Trump presidency, to make absolutely certain never to hear the oxymoron “President Trump” again, science’s newest planetary discovery, Proxima b, may be the only place to go.

In the meantime, while affirming the best for our country and the world, I’ve forgiven Mr. Trump for all of his past foul-mouthed slurs, for his racial and religious degradations and for withholding his tax returns. Though his tangerine hair and hairstyle remain unforgivable, I’m doing my best to give the guy the benefit of the doubt.

But I must say, the daily bombardment of “Trump-formation” from the media and even people I know doesn’t help. My eyes automatically squint, my jaw clenches and my head ever so slightly turns from side to side every time I see his image, hear his voice, or hear about him, his cabinet or his family. And that goes for his squeaky, smarty-pants campaign manager as well.

We all know the saying The proof is in the pudding. If the world doesn’t implode beforehand, we shall soon get to taste Trump pudding. I fear while most will eat it with silver spoons the majority will be left licking the trickling scraps. So far, as evidenced by the Trump train, the stock market pudding is rich with greed.

Forgive me … I still find it hard to believe that this country, my country, our country has stooped so low as to actually “elect” such a dubious individual to lead us. But wait … I’m wrong. The country didn’t actually elect the man, the Electoral College did.

According to the country’s voice and vote, Trump lost, and by no slim margin — nearly 3 million votes. The antiquated Electoral College has once again stolen America’s voice, just as the antiquated Second Amendment has allowed any freak with a gun to steal the lives of far too many innocent individuals.

It’s time to live in the present and rid the greatest country on earth of broken antiques. Let’s reassess the situation and do what’s necessary before we are forced to flee to some close-by virgin planet.

