Sports: Weston 2016 year in review

The past year was a busy and a notable one in Weston with respect to sports of various levels. Among the highlights were a number of team and individual accomplishments.

The Weston High indoor track teams were among the top teams in the South-West Conference. The girls won their fourth straight league title and the boys took third.

Also during the winter, the boys swimming and diving team went on to win its fourth straight state Class S championship. Earlier in the season it was SWC runner-up, taking second only to Pomperaug.

Sophie Angus, a member of the girls swim team at Weston High, qualified for the Olympic swim trials. Later in the year she was also one of four Weston High swimmers (along with Samantha McStocker, Carolyn Morikawa and Charlotte Proceller) to receive All-American recognition.

In the spring, the Weston High girls tennis team defeated two-time defending champ Joel Barlow to capture the SWC championship. Weston later went on to beat Northwest Catholic to win its first state class championship since 2011.

The boys tennis team won its sixth straight SWC championship. Another title followed when it won its second straight state Class M championship, which was also its 14th title in 15 seasons.

It was business as usual for the Weston High girls track team, which won its 11th straight SWC championship. The Trojans also fared well in state competition, finishing as Class M runner-up.

In Weston Little League, the White Sox defeated the Tigers 7-1 in the majors division championship.

Weston High Athletic Director Mark Berkowitz was named Sportsperson of the Year by the Weston Sports Commission.

The Weston Adult Soccer League season ended with Team Sargent defeating Team Bear 3-0 for the league championship. A number of those players later took part in the annual Weston High boys soccer alumni game but would lose a 2-1 decision to the varsity team.

During the fall season the Weston High girls swim team won its second straight SWC championship and its third league title in four years. It continued to dominate state Class S competition, winning there for the fourth straight time.

The Weedwackers won the Weston women’s softball championship, defeating 20-30-40-something. O’Neill’s Pub won the men’s softball title by beating the Knucks.

The Weston under-13 girls soccer team won the Connecticut Cup. This marked the first time a Weston girls team accomplished this feat.

The Weston under-15 boys soccer team won a second Connecticut Cup state championship. This was also the first time a Weston soccer team has won back-to-back state championships.