It was a battle that was fought at the foul line for much of the time when the Weston High boys basketball team hosted Windsor Locks.

The two sides combined for 47 free throws on Thursday, Dec. 22. With the host Trojans having a slight advantage here and on the rest of the court, they held on for a 49-47 win in the season opener.

“We’re happy with the result,” said Sam Moser, who got his first win as Weston’s head coach. “We have to clean up some things that we do defensively.”

A few key players who were in foul trouble saw limited action at times. As a result, Moser often had to make some substitutions, which ultimately paid off.

“Our bench did a great job,” he said. “Some guys stepped up and played some big minutes. It was definitely tough juggling the lineup at times.”

The Pirates were called for fouls more often in the first quarter. Besides hitting the majority of their free throws, the Trojans were also paced by Nik Parker’s two field goals and Christian Watanabe’s three-pointer as the two teams matched each other point for point (15-15) at the end of the frame.

A seesaw battle, the next frame featured a number of ties as well as lead changes until Zach Clevenger’s three-pointer with a little more than a minute to go put the Trojans back on top. Chavan George’s free throw cut the lead to 28-27 going into halftime.

With 9-2 scoring at the start of the second half, Weston kept a few steps ahead of the Pirates and was up by five (42-37) heading into the final frame. When Parker picked up his fourth foul early, the Trojans had to pull back a bit, and with 5:30 left George’s field goal tied it a 43-43.

“We definitely had some foul trouble,” said Moser. “We just have to clean that up.”

Parker was later fouled with 1:50 to go and hit the front end of a one-and-one to put Weston back on top, 46-45. He sank another free throw with about half a minute left and put back the rebound of a second attempt and hit another shot from the line in the last 10 seconds to finalize the score.

He led Weston with 26 points. Watanabe and Zach Clevenger each scored seven. The former also sank two three-pointers and the latter had one.

Andrew Folger sank six and Hamilton Forsythe added four.

George led South Windsor with 17 points.

Weston takes part in the Plainville Tournament on Thursday and Friday and hosts New Milford on Tuesday at 7 p.m.