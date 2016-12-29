Early offensive strikes put the Weston High girls basketball team in good shape in two games last week.

In both cases the Trojans wasted no time in getting the upper hand against their opponents, particularly when they hosted Bassick of Bridgeport on Monday, Dec. 19. Their defense later took over in a 42-20 win.

With an eight-point run by Katie Orefice at the start, Weston caught the Lions off guard. Three-pointers by Bassick’s Destiny Allen and Kiana Johnson helped get their team on the board but Weston was up 15-8 after one frame.

The latter accounted for all of her team’s six points in the second quarter while Georgia Burkard and Allie Dyment combined for Weston to keep it a seven-point contest, 21-14, at halftime.

Weston put things out of reach in the third quarter with Orefice and Burkard combining for 16 points.

The former led Weston with 18 points and the latter also scored in double digits, with 12.

Kate Joyce and Dyment each scored four. Grace Toner and Sam Phillips each sank a free throw.

Weston’s defense also responded in the second half when it hosted New Milford two days later. This was enough to flatten the Green Wave in a 51-29 win.

Although Weston led 13-6 after one quarter, both sided stepped up on offense in the next frame, each with 17 points.

Orefice led the charge for Weston after play resumed as the hosts outscored the competition 11-4 in the third quarter. Weston held the Wave to just a field goal in the final frame, courtesy of Abbi Debes, for another 22-point win.

Orefice led Weston with 26 points. Toner also scored in double figures, with 13, including one three-pointer.

Joyce sank six points and Bridget Angus scored four. Georgia Burkard finished with two.

Debes led New Milford with nine points.

Weston visits Masuk on Tuesday at 7 p.m.