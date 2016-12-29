Most of the matches were not even contested when the Weston High wrestling team visited Bethel.

Due to missing wrestlers on the part of both sides, only five of the 14 weight groups were forfeits. The Trojans won two of those actually contested but came up short in a 40-36 loss on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Only one of the first five weight groups was contested. The Wildcats won by forfeit at 106 pounds and Weston’s Jack Tunney got the victory at 113 the same way. Neither side put up a candidate for the 120-pound class.

Another forfeit win went to Weston at 126 pounds when Andrew Prackup had no opponent. Weston had to earn the win at 132 pounds when Jake Cavicchia pinned Evan Wachsman in 3:52.

“He’s showing his team that hard work pays off,” said Weston head coach Mario Federici. “He is becoming a very good wrestler.”

The Wildcats then got their first pin victory when Eamon Toland-Matos defeated Seth Papay in 54 seconds at 138 pounds, starting a run of five straight wins. They took the 145-pound class by forfeit.

At 153 pounds, Bethel’s Rob Ruiz outscored Jack Braden in an 11-0 decision. Andrew Sayers then pinned Jackson Quist in 3:07 at 160.

After Bethel won by forfeit at 170 pounds, the Trojans took the next three classes. Jackson Aguas pinned Zach Loth in 2:50 at 182 pounds.

“He’s becoming more confident in his wrestling moves,” said Federici. “It’s amazing how a strong, positive outlook on yourself makes you a better competitor.”

Camillo Fontana and Mike Otworth got Weston wins by forfeit at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. But when the Wildcats took 285 pounds the same way, it was enough to win the match.

Weston, now 1-1 overall, visits Harding today (Thursday) at 8 p.m.