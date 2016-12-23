Obituary: Barbara H. Feeney

Barbara H. Feeney, age 85, beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Feeney, passed away peacefully in her residence at the Watermark in Bridgeport with her two beloved sons by her side Thursday, December 8, 2016.

Born in New York City the daughter of the late Dr. William G. Hogan and Margaret Waldron Hogan, she had been a long-time resident of Pelham Manor, NY prior to relocating to Weston and later to Fairfield. Her early childhood was spent in South Orange, NJ and New York City. She graduated from The Convent of the Sacred Heart in NYC where she was an accomplished athlete and continued to be an active alumnus. Mrs. Feeney received her Bachelors Degree from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. She married Joseph in 1955. Joe was an advertising executive at National Geographic Magazine for 39 years.

While living in Pelham Manor she was an active member of the Manor Club and won the women’s B golf championship at Pelham Country Club in 1973. She and Joe moved from Pelham Manor, NY to Weston, CT in Jan. 1974 where she resided until 2002. Barbara worked as an executive assistant at the executive search firms of Halbrecht and Assoc. as well as Ward Howell International from the early 1980’s through the late 1990’s.

Barbara then moved up to Fairfield, CT in 2002 , then finally to The Watermark Independent Living Facility in Bridgeport in August of 2014. She was a very active and long-time member of The Women’s Club of Weston. Mrs. Feeney loved her childhood summers spent in Spring Lake NJ, spending time with her cherished grandchildren, gardening, the Opera, the ocean and the beach and spending time in Newport RI. She also loved bird watching and the many cats she had as pets over the years. Barbara loved baseball and was a devoted NY Mets fan. She enjoyed travelling and after Joe’s death in 1992 had the opportunity to travel every year with her best friend since 1947 and Godmother to her son, Matthew, Janet (Gumprecht) Courtland. Her favorite 2 places she travelled to being Istanbul, Turkey and The Hermitage in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Predeceased by her eldest child, daughter Deirdre (Feeney) McGowan, she is survived by her sons, Dr. Austin W. Feeney who is an Orthodontist in New Canaan, CT and resides in Westport, CT and Matthew C. Feeney who is in sales for Medtronic PLC’s Neurosurgery division and resides in Boston, MA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Hagen and Olivia Feeney; her daughter in law Virginia Gambale Feeney, and a brother, Edward W. Hogan of Middletown, RI. She was predeceased by a brother, Dr. William G. Hogan, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11AM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road (RT 59) in Fairfield. For information or to sign an online guest register please visit www.SpearMillerFuneralHome.com.