First Night in Westport features fireworks

Lights, music, and action will transform downtown Westport into center stage for the area’s largest community New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31.

First Night 2017 will take place at various locations throughout Westport. There will be a wide variety of entertainers and attractions, including musician Chris Coogan and the Magic Genie, Nisan Eventoff, of Weston. First Night runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is a family-friendly event. Fireworks are planned for 8:15.

To participate in First Night, attendees must purchase a button that acts as an all-access pass to the events. Buttons cost $15 (children 2 and under are admitted free) and are available at the Weston Hardware Store or at firstnightww.com. The website also has a full schedule of events.

First Night kicks off at 3 p.m. with holiday carriage rides through Westport. At the Westport Senior Center there will dancing to swing-era classics with music by the Survivors Swing Band. There will also be a train display by Dennis the Train Man in the McManus room at the library.

Young children

Families with young children can head over to Branson Hall for family Zumba or to Saugatuck Elementary School for interactive fun. There will be a huge inflatable park in the gym, as well as Bibi the balloon twister, face art, and a caricature artist.

In the school cafeteria, entertainment will be provided by Tom Weber and Al deCant, aka the Singing Principal, using songs, instruments, puppets, and props to get kids on their feet, singing and dancing.

Ventriloquist Jonathan Geffner and the Magic Genie will deliver laughs and thrills during their shows in the school auditorium.

Teens and adults

There are a number of activities for teens and adults in the center of Westport. Button holders can explore the galaxy and new moon with Westport Astronomical Society telescopes on Jesup Green.

A number of musical acts will be performing. Mark Naftalin, renowned blues keyboardist who played for the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, will perform at the Westport Historical Society at 6 p.m. Chris Coogan and his quartet will play jazz in Branson Hall. The Silver Steel Band will be performing at Westport Town Hall.

Sophisticates will enjoy Broadway ballads and show tunes from Stamford’s Beau Allen, or drama and comedy in one-act plays performed by Westport Community Theatre veterans Ann Kinner and Al Kulcsar.

Rockers of every age will enjoy the School of Rock house band in Toquet Hall.

First Night would not be complete without a look into the mysteries of the future with local palm and tarot card readers and fortune tellers who preside in the Bigelow Tea House.