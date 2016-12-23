Cost estimates in for proposed Weston dog park

Town Engineer John Conte presented construction cost estimates for the proposed Weston Dog Park to the Board of Selectmen on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Conte presented bids with two sets of costs from four different contractors. The first set is for the “original plan” with 100 feet of paved accessway. The second set is an “alternate” plan with a fully paved parking area.

For the original plan, Walsh and Sons came in with the lowest bid at $53,430. Datin Bros. Inc. was next at $56,060. Nazzaro Inc. came in at $64,745, while Country Contractors had the highest bid at $68,500.

The work for the original plan includes removing all tagged trees in the proposed construction area, removing logs and stumps and other debris off-site, excavating the proposed driveway and parking area, installing a trench drain, and paving 100 feet of an accessway.

For the alternate plan, Walsh and Sons had the low bid at $74,580. Datin Bros. Inc. was at $89,560, Country Contractors was at $89,100, and Nazzaro Inc. was at $99,472.

The alternate plan includes the same items as those described above, plus paving the entire parking lot instead of just 100 feet.

The park, driveway and parking lot would take up approximately seven acres of the 36-acre parcel, on Davis Hill Road, known as the Moore property. If approved, approximately three acres wouldl be fenced in and used for the actual dog park.

According to Weston Animal Control Officer Mark Harper, the Weston Dog Park Committee, the group that initially proposed a town dog park, is “well aware” that it has to raise the money for the park.

Harper said the town is not paying for the dog park and expressed his “full confidence” that the dog park committee will be able to raise the money it needs for construction.

“Once we see that this thing is going in their [the dog park committee’s] direction and things are going to happen, they are ready to go full steam ahead to start raising the money,” said Harper. “I think what we’re looking for is permission to go forward knowing that this isn’t going to take money out of the taxpayers’ pockets.”

Harper said there will be areas for cost reduction in some of the proposed construction costs, such as tree removal.

“I think we’re going to be able to bring the price of this down,” he said. “Joe Lametta [Public Works director] said he is willing to do a certain amount of work in removing trees to reduce the price. Joe has always cooperated with things we need to do in town.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel and Selectman Chris Spaulding questioned the need for a fully paved driveway as outlined in the more expensive alternate plan.

Conte said if the town went with the gravel parking lot in the original plan, plowing the parking lot would be an issue in the winter. He said that once a gravel lot is plowed, it requires considerably more maintenance.

“The dog park, if it comes to existence, will be treated like the other parks in town. Those parks aren’t plowed in the winter,” said Daniel. “I don’t think we would need to fully pave the parking lot.”

Spaulding agreed with Daniel, saying the alternate plan was “nice to have” but by no means critical to the dog park’s completion.

Additionally, two companies were contacted about fencing for the dog park. Silvestri Fencing bid $36,000 for fencing, while Orange Fence came in with $24,800.

The fencing estimates includes 1,600 linear feet of a five-foot-high chain link fence with a top rail.

“An important thing to remember is that a five-foot fence won’t impact any local wildlife,” Harper said. “A deer can jump a five-foot fence and they can get in and out if they please. A turkey can fly over the fence. We are not negatively affecting any wildlife.”

The next step for the dog park is for the Conservation Commission to review the impact of the proposed dog park on the land and for the Planning and Zoning Commission to review traffic flow, feasibility and setbacks.

Daniel said they plan to get the ball rolling and have members of the Conservation Commission walk the proposed dog park property. She praised the progress that was made and thanked Conte and Harper for their work.

In the coming months, there will be public meetings about the dog park by the Conservation and Planning and Zoning commissions and the Board of Selectmen, giving the public opportunities to weigh in on the dog park.