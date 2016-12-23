2-1-1 can provide help over the holidays

Connecticut United Way and 2-1-1 Connecticut want this holiday season to be a happy and healthy time for everyone.

For many, the stress of social obligations, added financial pressure or feelings of loneliness and isolation can become overwhelming around the holidays, and 2-1-1 Connecticut acknowledges that the holiday season can be a hard time for those struggling emotionally.

If a family member, a friend, a loved one, or oneself is in crisis or experiencing distress, dial 2-1-1 to get connected with the help needed.

2-1-1 Connecticut maintains the state’s largest and most comprehensive database of health and human services.

Trained crisis intervention and suicide prevention specialists are available to answer calls and provide comfort, support and access to the services you need 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

Last year, 2-1-1 received more than 320,000 calls from Connecticut residents regarding access to health and human services, with more than 84,000 of those calls being identified as crisis calls, which encompass situational, emotional and behavior crises.

2-1-1 Connecticut is certified in crisis intervention and suicide prevention and was recently re-accredited by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS) as a certified crisis center.

The AAS Evaluation Report for Accreditation described 2-1-1 as “a vibrant, passionate organization, staffed from the top to bottom with caring and committed individuals, dedicated to offering the highest standard to its callers.”

An AAS examiner and licensed psychologist reported that 2-1-1 Connecticut “is a superior blended service and organization. It appears to embrace state-of-the-art technology with all of the possibilities it offers, while continuing to nurture the passion and the commitment to engaging and assisting its callers in distress.”