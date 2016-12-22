The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Weston 51, New Milford 29

By Weston Forum on December 22, 2016 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Winning its fourth straight game, the Weston High girls basketball team defeated New Milford 51-29 on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Weston led 13-6 after one quarter but the Green Wave kept pace with the hosts for the rest of the first half, which ended with the Trojans up 30-23.

The Trojans’ defense held their opponent to a mere four points in the third quarter while building a 41-27 lead to end the threat.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 26 points. Grace Toner (pictured) also scored in double figures with 13, including one three-pointer.

Kate Joyce sank six pints and Bridget Angus scored four. Georgia Burkard finished with two

