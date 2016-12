Weston public schools will be closed from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 for winter recess.

Weston Town Hall will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26.

The Weston Public Library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2.

The World War II exhibit at the Weston Historical Society will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.