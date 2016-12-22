Weston First Selectman’s year-end report

The record of accomplishments of the current leadership of the Weston Board of Selectmen over the past 12 months is remarkably strong.

Only once before in the past three decades did a first selectman or board lower the mill rate, however slightly, in a non-reval year and against a tide of rising budgets, debt and taxes.

In addition, upon election we averted a fiscal train wreck on the horizon by redirecting the conversation away from the proposed $10 million plus project to build a grandiose new safety complex/police station, and saved the taxpayer millions of dollars.

Not piling new debt on old and keeping the operating budget essentially flat prevented significant hikes to everyone’s property taxes this past year. Holding the line on spending and debt will continue to be one of my priorities in the upcoming budget cycle to begin in earnest next month. On the one hand, projected town revenues are in good shape. On the other hand, we will begin to trim budget requests to cover our needs while enhancing public services to the community as much as possible.

Other issues successfully addressed in the past year include the reorganization last January of the Weston Food Pantry under new management. The Senior Center has continued to expand its offerings to the public with the purchase this summer of both a new Dial-a-Ride van and the addition of an excursion bus to take seniors to interesting places beyond Weston’s borders.

Also recognized as a resounding success this fall is the new position of school resource officer at the schools, something I promoted while serving on the school board and happily voted to institute once on the selectmen’s board.

Additionally, we have hired a part-time assistant to provide backup for several specialized positions. Our town clerk, Donna Anastasia, is relieved that she may look forward to taking her vacation days without worrying about adequate coverage.

As we approached year-end, we accomplished two other goals of major and lasting importance. We found and hired a highly qualified new town administrator to replace Tom Landry, who has compiled an impressive record of 15 years serving Weston ably and with dedication. We also just successfully negotiated the last piece of an agreement between the fire department, EMS, and police department needed to end the four-year saga of the police station.

The key component to this agreement was that the communications/dispatch center would remain an autonomous entity affording all stakeholders equal access, according to regulations. If things go as planned, the police station renovation and expansion and the communications center will be presented at a town meeting in March 2017 for public approval.

Summarizing, we have moved steadily forward throughout the year. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your first selectman. It is a privilege, and I am proud of a record of identifying and solving problems, strengthening working relationships in an atmosphere of cooperation, and moving the town’s agenda ahead. I look forward eagerly to the future and to continued success tackling new challenges and initiatives in 2017.