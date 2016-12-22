Construction on Rt. 57 in Weston will continue in January

Many Weston residents have expressed concern that no work is being done on Route 57, also known as Weston Road, despite machines and equipment left on the side of the road.

Department of Transportation (DOT) project engineer Jim Zaharevich said construction work will continue during the day on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and run until summer.

He said the DOT was planning to work overnights on the road project in late November, but after the first night there were multiple noise complaints from residents, so nighttime construction was halted.

He said after construction was stopped in November, the DOT needed to reschedule work on Weston Road and decided to start again immediately after the holiday season.

According to the DOT, the work being done on Weston Road is a $3.3-million state-funded project to place two new culverts under the road to allow water from Kettle Creek to flow in a more efficient manner.

The DOT recently installed a plastic pipe underneath the road so the water flows from one side of the road to the other.

Zaharevich said the pipe is installed on the side of the road currently blocked off by barriers. The next step is to install the pipe on the other side.

The side of the road currently closed off will be paved shortly after construction restarts on Jan. 3, according to Zaharevich. He said asphalt plants normally close in December, when it gets too cold, but the DOT is using an asphalt plant in New York that stays open longer in cold weather.

“In order to do daytime work and not nighttime work, we’re going to need to redirect cars to the side of the road that is currently closed,” Zaharevich said.

Safety

Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel said she is concerned about the safety of Weston residents traveling on Weston Road, particularly in inclement weather.

“I’m concerned about the narrowness of the road, the lack of shoulders on the road and the concrete barriers that are located in an area that curves up a hill,” said Daniel. “I personally don’t like driving on that road and I am aware that it is a potential safety issue.”

Zaharevich responded that, unfortunately, the concrete barriers on Weston Road will remain throughout the winter season and will shift locations based on where construction is happening at any given time.

He said the DOT can adjust the barriers backwards to give passing cars more room and a small shoulder area. He said that earlier in the year they added some additional pavement on the southbound side of Weston Road to allow cars more shoulder room to pass.

An email sent to Town Administrator Tom Landry by the DOT echoes Zaharevich’s claims that the concrete barriers will be adjusted “wherever possible to provide a shoulder” for traffic.

The DOT also expressed concern that barrels located on Weston Road that are “currently establishing the traffic patterns” may be “displaced by plowing after the first semi-substantial snow event.”

Dayton Construction, the company working on Weston Road, will be on call to assist the DOT “with the upkeep of a safe work zone” both during and after snowfall, according to Zaharevich.

He said the DOT plans on salting and sanding the roads with great vigor, and will put up an electronic sign on Weston Road warning drivers of poor travel conditions.

Daniel said she is frustrated by the bureaucracy of the DOT. “I don’t want to get a phone call about a mishap that could have been prevented,” said Daniel. “I understand the DOT has certain constraints regarding weather, but the paramount issue here is the safety of our residents.”

She said she is very concerned that a lack of transparency from the DOT may end up compromising the full safety of Westonites.