Obituary: Janice S. Lamartine

December 22, 2016

Janice S. Lamartine, 80, died early Sunday morning, December 18th after a 10 year battle with multiple cancers. Wife of, Joseph T. Lamartine, deceased. She resided in Westport and Weston for over 40 years.

Janice is survived by her daughters, Janice Rose Lamartine and Jose Arreguin, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Stephanie Schwartz and David Schwartz, of Weston, Connecticut. The beloved grandmother of Jason Schwartz and Elaine Fisher and Andrew Schwartz. The great grandmother of Amelia Schwartz.

A mass will be held on Thursday, December 29th at St. Luke’s Church in Westport. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations are made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, P.O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897.

