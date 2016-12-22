The competition will improve as the season continues, but the Weston High girls basketball team cannot be disappointed with how things have gone so far.

In each of their first two games the Trojans scored more than 50 points, more than enough for victory.

They started things on the right foot when they visited Trinity Catholic last Monday, Dec. 12. A first-half scoring run in particular helped in a 55-31 win in Stamford.

“We did what we had to do,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “We were tested early in both games and responded.”

The Trojans kept a step ahead of the Crusaders in the first quarter at 13-10. Trinity eventually tied things at 16-16 in the second quarter, but the Trojans, led by Katie Orefice’s 14 points, turned the tables on the hosts and went on a 16-0 run for a seven-point lead at halftime.

When play resumed, Weston’s defense held its opponent to just one field goal in the third frame, making it a 23-point game.

Orefice started the season in a big way. Not only did she have a career-high 34 points (including two three-pointers), she also had seven steals.

“Katie has been outstanding,” said Rosen. “I can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Grace Toner sank eight. Georgia Burkard had six and pulled down eight rebounds.

Jenn Welsh, Claire DiMarco and Bridget Angus had two each. Kate Joyce sank one free throw.

Weston benefited from one good quarter in particular when it visited Harding of Bridgeport four days later. That eventually led to another 24-point win, 54-30.

Up by seven (31-24) at halftime, Weston benefited by a strong defensive performance for the remainder of the game. It held its opponent to a mere six points over the two remaining quarters, including one field goal courtesy of RayRay Dawkins.

Orefice again led Weston, this time with 25 points. Toner also scored in double figures with 12 (one three-pointer) and sank seven of eight free throws. Joyce scored six points.

Burkard scored five and DiMarco sank four. Kelly Rosemann hit one free throw.

Weston hosts Masuk on Friday at 7 p.m, and is at Brien McMahon on Tuesday at noon.