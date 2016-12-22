Covering nearly all the weight groups went quite a way for the Weston High wrestling team in its opening meet of the season.

Hosting Bunnell on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Trojans forfeited only one match. A good performance in the heavier classes also paid off in a 48-24 win.

The Trojans also took advantage of a couple of forfeits by their opponent. Jack Tunney won at 106 pounds when Bunnell had no eligible wrestler.

Neither side could fill the 113-pound class, but Weston picked up another forfeit win at 120 courtesy of Tony Fontana. Bunnell’s first win was at 126 pounds with Mike Amorando pinning Andrew Crackup in 3:06.

It took less than a minute for Weston’s Jake Cavicchia to beat Francis Mahar with a pin in 34 seconds in the 132-pound class.

“He’s off to a good start,” said Weston coach Mario Federici. “He is pushing himself in practice and you see the result during his match.”

Bunnell’s Julian DiMatteo pinned Seth Papay in 1:16 at 138 pounds, but Weston’s Christian Cuevas did likewise to Sean Abner in 1:12 at 145. Weston earned another pin at 152 with Jack Braden beating Mike Pastor in 1:54.

Cutting the deficit a bit, the Bulldogs won both the 160- and 170-pound matches by pins. In the former, Giancarlo Barbalinardo beat Jackson Quist in 1:22 and in the latter Jack Sullivan did likewise to Leif Kronberg in 43 seconds.

Four wins in the remaining weight classes sealed the win for the hosts. The quickest contest of the night came at 182 pounds, with Jackson Aguas pinning Tyree Hall in 11 seconds. In his first varsity match, Camillo Fontana pinned Anthony Martire in 1:41 at 195 pounds.

“He is clearly enthusiastic about the sport,” said Federici. “He will go far, if he keeps up his positive attitude.”

In the 220-pound match, Mike Otworth won a 6-3 decision over Jason Milfort and James Cataldo outlasted Dan Nguyen 4-2 at 285 pounds.

Weston visits Harding on Dec. 29 at 6 p.m.