There will be a giant outdoor Menorah Lighting at Weston Town Center, 190 Weston Road, on Monday, Dec. 26, at 4:45 p.m.

The event will include live music, chocolate gelt, dreidels, and is perfect for the whole family. Free and open to all.

It will be led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center. For more information call 203-635-4118 or visit schneersoncenter.org