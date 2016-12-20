HAN On Demand: Fairfield Warde at Ridgefield girls basketball

Girls basketball makes its 2016-17 HAN Network debut as the Ridgefield Tigers host the Fairfield Warde Mustangs. Watch the Tuesday, Dec. 20, game live at 4 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Tigers defeated the Mustangs, 53-39, in the Masuk Tip-Off Tournament championship game last Wednesday in Monroe. Read more about that game in The Ridgefield Press. Ridgefield, 3-0, comes into this game undefeated while Warde, last season’s runner-up in the FCIAC, is 1-2.

