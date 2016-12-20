NAMI Child and Adolescent Network offers support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Child and Adolescent Network (CAN) is a support group for parents of children with behavioral, emotional and mental health issues. The group meets Monday, Jan. 23, from 10-11:30, at G&B Cultural Center, 49 New Street, Wilton.

The meeting is free, confidential, safe and led by trained volunteer facilitators who themselves have had personal experiences raising children with these concerns. Meetings are a place to speak freely and be understood without embarrassment or the fear of being judged or treated differently.

Parents come from Redding, Weston, Westport, Wilton and towns in the surrounding area.

Information: Beth at 203-984-0123 or [email protected] or Vanessa 203 970-4130 or [email protected]