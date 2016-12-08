Veteran goes on three-day run to honor Victoria McGrath

Jill and I are Victoria McGrath’s parents. Friends have asked about Victoria and the work that is continuing in her memory and in her honor.

For those of you unfamiliar with our daughter, Victoria is a graduate of Weston High School. When she was 20, she was injured at the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon.

She had a half dozen operations and worked hard to recover from severe injuries. Victoria overcame many obstacles to graduate with honors from Northeastern University in Boston. While she was near the top of her class in terms of grades, more importantly, she was recognized as a leader in service, in giving back, in helping those less fortunate than her.

Sadly, Victoria died in a car accident earlier in 2016. She is now in Heaven.

But Victoria’s work continues. She has not been defeated. Her light still shines, and people can see her good works. It inspires me and inspires others like AJ “Alex” Estrella.

Estrella is a former Army Ranger and veteran of the Gulf War. When he heard about Victoria, he wanted to honor both her memory and her spirit of service and volunteerism.

Having experience with “extreme runs,” Alex recently completed a three-day non-stop run in Key Biscayne, Florida, in honor of Victoria. His goal was to raise funds for FourBlock, a veterans organization where Victoria had volunteered.

Victoria felt a particular affinity with our military, given the similarity of her injury (and rehab) to the type of injury many in the military face. This was one reason Victoria wanted to help at FourBlock, a group that helps military veterans return to civilian society.

I would like to thank Alex Estrella for his training and his efforts in completing this run in Victoria’s honor, and bringing the cause of FourBlock to the attention of others.

I would also like to thank the Fire Department of Key Biscayne for their participation and hosting the kick-off for Alex’s run.

Our family has a personal connection with firemen. At the scene of the Boston Marathon bombing, several people helped Victoria survive. These were the good samaritans, the first responders, the brave, selfless people who run towards danger to help others. One of those people was Jimmy Plourde, a fireman from Boston Fire Engine 28. He helped save my daughter’s life that day. So here I am also thanking the Key Biscayne Fire Department, for being who they are — everyday heroes.

This is what Victoria said about FourBlock:

“Over the past three years, I have come to realize that I very much enjoy working with military veterans and getting involved with projects that allow others around me to get exposure to some of the serious issues veterans face upon their return to civilian life.

“I want our men and women to get the help they need. Helping FourBlock with projects from start to finish has been inspiring and I aspire to do much more.

“My hope is that anyone seeing my involvement would also get involved in veteran issues.”

Victoria taught a lot to both me and my wife. She showed us what it meant to be a servant-leader. She showed us her affinity for community service and her spirit of volunteerism. She showed us her high degree of empathy for the struggles some U.S. veterans face.

Victoria once said she wanted to be like the person who opened the door, through which others could enter.

She discovered why some of the richest people in the world are not necessarily millionaires — they are volunteers.