Salvation Army seeks volunteer bell ringers

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to ring bells this holiday season. Donations collected at the red kettles fund programs and services that help shelter the homeless and feed the hungry.

Bell ringing season runs through Christmas Eve.

Donations also fund emergency assistance, summer camp programs, holiday assistance, school readiness and after school programs.

Nationally, more than 30 million Americans are served by The Salvation Army each year.

In December of 1891, a Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner to the area’s poor by collecting donations in a large pot. By Christmas of 1895, the kettle was used in 30 Salvation Army Corps in various sections of the west coast. The iconic red kettles are now used in 128 countries throughout the world.

For more information, visit ctri.salvationarmy.org/SNE/CTLocations.