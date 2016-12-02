Local ‘Bread Man’ rises above the rest

There is something special about the smell of freshly baked bread. As a loaf is pulled from the oven its aroma fills the senses with warmth and goodness.

Thanks to Rob VanKeuren, aka “The Bread Man,” locals not only get to savor the fragrance of freshly baked sourdough and cinnamon swirl breads, but they can buy them twice a week, hot from the oven at Lombardi’s Trattoria, 22A Main Street in Georgetown, where he bakes his loaves.

An artisanal baker, VanKeuren treats flour, salt and water like Rembrandt treated a brush, paint, and canvas — making fine art from seemingly ordinary products.

VanKeuren makes bread the old-fashioned way, using sourdough starter instead of yeast, and letting his bread proof naturally for hours instead of rushing it along. His work is time consuming and a true labor of love, resulting in sourdough loaves that are big and crusty on the outside and chewy on the inside, and huge brioche-style cinnamon swirl breads that are buttery yet light.

In addition to bread, VanKeuren makes pastries such as plain and chocolate croissants, bomboloni doughnuts filled with raspberry jelly and homemade lemon curd, and cronishes — a cross between a croissant and a danish.

Like a concert musician tuning his violin, VanKeuren is obsessed with details. When he first started making chocolate croissants, he initially used milk chocolate for the filling, but customers said it was too sweet. He then tried dark chocolate, but children didn’t like it. Now he uses medium dark 51% cacao chocolate, and the croissants fly off the shelf.

Despite his reputation as the “The Bread Man,” VanKeuren, 39, who lives in Wilton, is relatively new to the baking world. He grew up in Darien, where his parents still live, and is a 1995 graduate of Darien High School. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University, where he majored in economics, and after graduation worked in finance. After he was laid off from a financial job, he traveled in 2009 to Europe, where he had an epiphany. “The pizza in Naples blew me away — it was amazing. I decided I wanted to make pizza,” he said.

In Italy, he discovered that the secret to a local pizza shop’s superior pie was a sourdough starter used in the pizza crust. The crust did not contain yeast, which most crusts typically do. Instead, it contained a starter made from flour, water and sourdough culture. This process is known as natural fermentation or natural leavening.

Sourdough starter can last for many years as long as it is continuously fed with flour and water. VanKeuren brought some sourdough starter back from his trip to Italy and uses it in every loaf of bread and pastry he makes.

Back in the States, eager to learn more about the pizza business, VanKeuren began working for Frank Lombardi at Lombardi’s Trattoria.

“Frank showed me the ropes. I learned so much from him,” VanKeuren said.

VanKeuren ultimately decided he didn’t want to run a restaurant. Instead, he tried his hand at bread baking, using natural leavening techniques as they did in Italy. He learned to bake online, following the natural practices of Chad Robertson of the Tartine Bakery in San Francisco and Ian Lowe, an American who operates A Piece of Bread bakery in Tasmania.

Purity

VanKeuren’s key to bread baking is purity. The basic ingredients are simply flour, water, salt, and sourdough culture.

“Bread baking is an amazing process — the ingredients do most of the work. You are merely steering the ship. I was amazed the first time I made bread; it’s a cool thing,” he said.

Making bread in the natural leavening style is rare in commercial baking because it takes much longer for the bread dough to proof and rise. VanKeuren said there are only about 50 bakeries in the world that make bread via natural leavening.

“It takes 18 hours from start to finish for my sourdough bread. If I used yeast, it would take a quarter of the time, but it wouldn’t be as good,” he said.

He said the appearance, flavor and texture of his bread, which his customers rave about, is a result of the sourdough leavening process. Baking the loaves in the 500-degree wood-fired brick oven at Lombardi’s is a special finishing touch, making his loaves unlike any others around.

Although he’s self-taught, VanKeuren said he has learned much from other members of the baking community.

“Unlike other professions, bakers really help each other. For example, all of Ian Lowe’s bread baking formulas are online,” he said.

VanKeuren is modest about his baking accomplishments and said he is continually learning. He’ll tear a loaf of bread apart after it’s baked and analyze the holes and texture. “I try to make better mistakes each time I bake,” he said.

In the past year and a half, VanKeuren has developed a loyal following of customers. After tasting VanKeuren’s sourdough bread, his signature loaf, people say it’s hard to go back to eating commercially prepared “supermarket” bread. They agree with the sentiments of the late Julia Child, who said, “How can a nation be called great if its bread tastes like Kleenex?”

Since VanKeuren is a small, one-man operation, his production is limited. His bread can only be ordered via Facebook. For more information, visit Rob VanKeuren on Facebook. His baking photos can be seen on instagram @robvankeuren.