Himes to lead New Democrat Coalition

Fourth District Congressman Jim Himes was elected chair of the New Democrat Coalition Thursday, Dec. 1. He succeeds Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind as head of the Washington-based organization that describes itself as “a fiscally responsible, moderate bloc of lawmakers.”

“I would like to thank my fellow New Dems for the trust they have placed in me to lead this coalition and fight for them and the American people next Congress,” Himes said in a statement. “The future will bring unimagined opportunities, innovation and change. But, as the Presidential election showed, change often leaves too many Americans behind. I’m thrilled to have the chance to lead the most forward-looking group of members in the Congress, all of whom are dedicated to defending and supporting those who get left behind.”

Kind said that under Himes’ leadership “the New Dems will continue to be strong advocates for policies that grow the economy, increase innovation, and help hard-working Americans.”

Elected as vice chairs of the coalition are Reps. Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Jared Polis (C0-02), and Terri Sewell (AL-07). Kind will serve as chairman emeritus.