Martin Tubridy of Weston performs Harry Chapin’s song Mr. Tanner

Martin Tubridy of Weston was invited to perform with singer Tom Chapin and members of the late Harry Chapin’s family at a recent celebration concert at the Quick Center in Fairfield.

Tubridy was the unknowing inspiration for the song Mr. Tanner, written by Harry Chapin, whose best known works are Taxi and Cat’s in the Cradle. In 1981, at the age of 38, Chapin was killed in a fiery car crash on Long Island.

Chapin released the album Short Stories in 1974, which featured a number of soulful songs about common people and their lost opportunities. Mr. Tanner was released as a single from that album.

The song tells the story of Martin Tanner from Dayton, Ohio, who worked as a dry cleaner by day but loved to sing. In the song, Tanner travels to New York City to perform a recital and gets his chance to sing on the big stage, but is brutally panned by critics from The New York Times. At the end of the song, Tanner decides never to sing again.

Chapin wrote the song after reading reviews about Tubridy’s concert performances in New York. From those, Chapin created a fictionalized story about a hopeful, but ultimately defeated Mr. Tanner.

In real life, Tubridy was originally from Astoria, Queens, before he and his family moved to Weston. He had a long career in advertising and was never a dry cleaner. He dabbled in music and musical theater at a young age, and appeared off Broadway in Guys & Dolls. To this day, he is still passionate about music.

It was until a few years ago, that Tubridy learned that a song had been written about him by Harry Chapin.

“I do like the song. There’s a certain empathy in it, it’s a song about hope,” Tubridy said. “Harry battled with negative reviews. He saw himself in the reviews of my performance. Almost everybody has been told that they can’t do something or other. Harry made a song so people don’t stop doing what they love. It’s life, you have to keep going.”