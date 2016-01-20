New members appointed to Weston’s Democratic Town Committee

At the January caucus of enrolled Weston Democrats, seven new members were elected to the 2016-18 Democratic Town Committee. The new members, from left, are Libby Cailen, Sara Spaulding, Andrew Palladino, Sarah Schlechter, Gina Albert, and Barbara Groves (missing is Lyndsay Howard).

The 30 members of the town committee represent the interests of Weston Democrats, nominating candidates to serve on Weston’s boards and commissions and working to further the policies and philosophy of the Democratic Party on the local, state and national level.