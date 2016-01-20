The Weston Forum

New members appointed to Weston’s Democratic Town Committee

By Weston Forum on January 20, 2016 in Community, Lead News, People, Politics & Elections · 1 Comments

DTC-Weston

At the January caucus of enrolled Weston Democrats, seven new members were elected to the 2016-18 Democratic Town Committee. The new members, from left, are Libby Cailen, Sara Spaulding, Andrew Palladino, Sarah Schlechter, Gina Albert, and Barbara Groves (missing is Lyndsay Howard).

The 30 members of the town committee represent the interests of Weston Democrats, nominating candidates to serve on Weston’s boards and commissions and working to further the policies and philosophy of the Democratic Party on the local, state and national level.

  • Shelly Noble

    is there any group in town that have organized a democratic committee now that we are four yrs out of next election, It seems the sooner the better

