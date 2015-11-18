Car accident on Weston Road causes serious injuries

A multi-car accident on Weston Road over the weekend resulted in injuries, some serious.

The accident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 14, around 7:45 p.m. on Weston Road at the intersection of School Path Road.

According to police, a Honda Civic sedan driven by Anthony Santiago, 22, of Bridgeport, and containing a passenger, was traveling southbound on Weston Road near the intersection of School Path Road when it came up behind a vehicle and in front of that, a short school bus from Greens Farms Academy driven by Christopher Barrett of Fairfield.

Police say the Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed and the driver attempted to pass both the vehicle and the bus, and in so doing hit head on a northbound car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The northbound car was driven by Michael Taylor, 39, of Weston, and contained a young child passenger.

Police say the Honda then collided with the right rear of the school bus, continued straight ahead, taking the wheel off the northbound car, and crossed over onto School Path Road, smashing head on into a stone wall, where it came to rest.

The front of the Honda was crushed.

Santiago and the passenger in the Honda were transported to Norwalk Hospital for reportedly serious injuries.

Taylor and the child were also transported to Norwalk Hospital for observation but no injuries were reported.

The case is currently under investigation, and police say more information will be forthcoming as it is available.