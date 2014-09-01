COLUMN: Is there really a Dog?

Is there really a Dog? … asked the dyslexic agnostic. Yes, I say! There is really a dog and I predict that one day, perhaps before hell freezes over, all of us, altogether, will love each other as much as we love our dogs.

There’s no doubt, dogs are cute and cuddly and once trained to behave exactly as we want, they are an absolute bundle of joy. I suppose if our fellow man were as cute and cuddly and trainable, this place we call earth would indeed become heaven.

Granted, in a world apparently overflowing with hate, intolerance and impatience, loving a dog is much easier to do than loving our fellow man. When walking my pup, people totally ignore me while focusing their sweet, adoring eyes and loving smile towards my four-legged creature whose poop I’m carrying in a plastic bag. What am I? I wonder… Chopped liver.

OK, loving each other takes work. Speaking for myself, not many days go by before I once again lose my balance, but fortunately, I’m now finding it long before hitting the ground.

When it comes to loving Fido, however, our so-called “helpless little friends”, we have the patience of a saint. So what’s the answer? Instead of trying to train our fellow humans to look, think and behave according to our view, which will never happen, we can certainly train ourselves to become more loving and all it takes is practice. It’s just like learning to play a musical instrument, except you, are the instrument.

Though you’d never know it by looking at today’s headlines, every one of us was created from love for the purpose of love and dogs were created to help teach us love, to share love, to fill the emptiness and in turn, fulfilling our purpose. Judging by the number of trendy pet stores that have recently opened, it appears we have only become more and more needy.

This innate desire to express and feel love is being fulfilled by none other than, “man’s best friend.” Yes! There really is a Dog and He certainly seems to bring out the best in all of us.