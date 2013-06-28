The Weston Forum

Weston man killed on I-95 in Greenwich while changing flat tire

By Weston Forum on June 28, 2013 in News, Uncategorized · 1 Comments

i95

Interstate 95 near exit three in Greenwich.

Henry Wagmeister, 57, of Weston, was killed early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near exit three in Greenwich while changing a flat tire, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Mr. Wagmeister, the owner of Truck Tire Sales and Service in Norwalk, was helping change a tire on a disabled tractor trailer at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday when another truck traveled onto the shoulder, struck the disabled truck and sent it into Mr. Wagmeister. He was killed on impact according to police.

The driver of the disabled truck received minor injuries. Police say the second tractor trailer veered across all of the northbound travel lane before striking the barrier, sending some cargo into the roadway. This forced closure of a section of the heavily trafficked highway for close to four hours.

 

Related posts:

  1. Home Chef Patricia Gay shares ‘The Weston’ grilled cheese recipe
  2. Fireworks, music, and food on Thursday in Weston
  3. Hot enough for ya? How to handle a summer heat wave
  4. Editorial: Bike Safety

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Weston kids may join circus for a week at camp Next Post Weston Kiwanis Club confers 2013 youth awards
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Joseph Tarzia

    miss you every day Hank

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress