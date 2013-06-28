Weston man killed on I-95 in Greenwich while changing flat tire

Henry Wagmeister, 57, of Weston, was killed early Friday morning on Interstate 95 near exit three in Greenwich while changing a flat tire, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Mr. Wagmeister, the owner of Truck Tire Sales and Service in Norwalk, was helping change a tire on a disabled tractor trailer at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Friday when another truck traveled onto the shoulder, struck the disabled truck and sent it into Mr. Wagmeister. He was killed on impact according to police.

The driver of the disabled truck received minor injuries. Police say the second tractor trailer veered across all of the northbound travel lane before striking the barrier, sending some cargo into the roadway. This forced closure of a section of the heavily trafficked highway for close to four hours.